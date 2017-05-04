Surrounding Rivers Could Effect St. Louis Riverfront

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The rising Mississippi River at West Alton and the climbing Missouri River at Saint Charles will determine what happens to the Mississippi on the St. Louis riverfront.
National Weather Service hydrologist Mark Fuchs tells KMOX what could happen.
“That volume of water will head south and effect the riverside communities of Kimmswick and on down…head towards Chester, Illinois,” Fuchs says.
Fuchs says the St. Louis riverfront water level was 41.2 feet on Thursday afternoon and he expects a gradual rise to a crest of 41.5 feet.