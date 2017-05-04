UPDATED: Thursday Road Closures

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Many roads still closed today as rain continues throughout the St. Louis area.
6:32 A.M. –
Meramec Bottom Road to Southbound 55 Closed
East and Westbound 44 remain closed from 270 to Gray Summit.
Westbound 44 local access only to Bowles
East and West bound Highway 30 closed from 141 to Rahning Road
Northbound and Southbound Highway 21 closed at M to Hageman
North and Southbound 141 closed from 21 to Fiedler
61-67 closed from Sulphur Springs Road to East Street.
Double F closed from John McKeever Road to Cedar Bend
K is closed from Kimmswick to 61-67
Highway M closed from 61-67 to 55
Highway W closed from White Oak School Road to 109
109 Closed from South of Meramec to Niehoff Drive….Again from 44 to Eureka High School…..and then, from Alt Road to Old State Road
Route Double B from Regina to 30