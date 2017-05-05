Anti-AHCA Demonstrators Return to Sen. Blunt’s Office

CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOX) – Following Thursday’s vote in favor of the Republican plan to repeal and replace Obamacare, dozens of protesters gathered outside U.S. Senator Roy Blunt’s Clayton office Friday, urging him to vote no on a Senate version.

“This is a disastrous bill,” says Helen Nelling. Like many at the demonstration, Nelling’s chief concern is coverage for those with preexisting conditions. She calls the GOP’s plan to provide $8 billion to fund high-risk pools, a death spiral.

“Because when people are in high-risk pools everybody in that pool has a health condition that is going to take significant care and expense. If we put everybody in the same pool, then the healthy people share the risk with those who are ill.”

Ellen Schmidt says the money set aside for the high risk pool won’t cover much.

“I know how much my medication costs for my MS (Multiple Sclerosis) and they would just blow through that $8 billion pretty fast.”

“I don’t think that’ll last every long,” says Ed Shew. “That’s window dressing to get some votes from Republican legislators but that’s not going to do the job.”

Friday’s demonstration was the latest, and possibly the largest of several at the corner of Bonhomme and North Hanley. Nelling says she hopes it sends a message.

“He (Blunt) should vote against this bill. He should, for once, stand up for his constituents, not for the administration and the special interests who contribute to his campaign.”

