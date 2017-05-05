Blues Stay Alive With 2-1 Win

May 5, 2017 10:05 PM
Filed Under: Dmitrij Jaskin, Jaden Schwartz, Nashville Predators, NHL, St. Louis Blues, Stanley Cup playoffs

ST. LOUIS (AP) Dmitrij Jaskin scored in his first playoff game this season and Jaden Schwartz got the game-winner, helping the St. Louis Blues stay alive against the Nashville Predators with a 2-1 victory in Game 5 of their second-round series on Friday night.

Schwartz scored 25 seconds into the third on a rebound off a Colton Parayko shot, giving St. Louis a 2-1 lead. Schwartz has a team-high four postseason goals.

Jake Allen made 21 saves for the Blues, who had dropped two in a row.

James Neal scored for the Predators, and Pekka Rinne made 30 saves.

Game 6 is in Nashville on Sunday.

First PeriodNone. PenaltiesNeal, NSH, (high sticking), 17:54; Ekholm, NSH, major (high sticking), 18:04.

Second Period1, St. Louis, Jaskin 1 (Sobotka, Pietrangelo), 5:43. 2, Nashville, Neal 3 (Subban, Josi), 13:50 (pp). PenaltiesJaskin, STL, (holding), 1:45; Ekholm, NSH, (holding), 10:27; Pietrangelo, STL, (tripping), 12:41; Berglund, STL, (holding), 12:41; Subban, NSH, (interference), 18:17.

Third Period3, St. Louis, Schwartz 4 (Parayko), 0:25. PenaltiesNone.

Shots on GoalNashville 6-8-822. St. Louis 9-10-1332.

Power-play opportunitiesNashville 1 of 3; St. Louis 0 of 5.

GoaliesNashville, Rinne 7-2 (32 shots-30 saves). St. Louis, Allen 6-4 (22-21).

A19,168 (19,150). T2:31.

RefereesBrad Meier, Brad Watson. LinesmenMichel Cormier, Steve Miller.

