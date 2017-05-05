Blues Stay Alive With 2-1 Win

ST. LOUIS (AP) Dmitrij Jaskin scored in his first playoff game this season and Jaden Schwartz got the game-winner, helping the St. Louis Blues stay alive against the Nashville Predators with a 2-1 victory in Game 5 of their second-round series on Friday night.
Schwartz scored 25 seconds into the third on a rebound off a Colton Parayko shot, giving St. Louis a 2-1 lead. Schwartz has a team-high four postseason goals.
Jake Allen made 21 saves for the Blues, who had dropped two in a row.
James Neal scored for the Predators, and Pekka Rinne made 30 saves.
Game 6 is in Nashville on Sunday.
First PeriodNone. PenaltiesNeal, NSH, (high sticking), 17:54; Ekholm, NSH, major (high sticking), 18:04.
Second Period1, St. Louis, Jaskin 1 (Sobotka, Pietrangelo), 5:43. 2, Nashville, Neal 3 (Subban, Josi), 13:50 (pp). PenaltiesJaskin, STL, (holding), 1:45; Ekholm, NSH, (holding), 10:27; Pietrangelo, STL, (tripping), 12:41; Berglund, STL, (holding), 12:41; Subban, NSH, (interference), 18:17.
Third Period3, St. Louis, Schwartz 4 (Parayko), 0:25. PenaltiesNone.
Shots on GoalNashville 6-8-822. St. Louis 9-10-1332.
Power-play opportunitiesNashville 1 of 3; St. Louis 0 of 5.
GoaliesNashville, Rinne 7-2 (32 shots-30 saves). St. Louis, Allen 6-4 (22-21).
A19,168 (19,150). T2:31.
RefereesBrad Meier, Brad Watson. LinesmenMichel Cormier, Steve Miller.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)