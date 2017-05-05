Cocktail Friday: ‘World’s Freshest Margarita’ For Cinco de Mayo

May 5, 2017 2:58 PM
Filed Under: Cinco de Mayo, Margarita, Milagro, organic agave nectar, Tequila, Timothy Burckhardt, video, William Grant and Sons Distillery

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Are you hosting a Cinco de Mayo party tonight? Then this is the Margarita mix you need to impress your attendees.

On KMOX’s Charlie Brennan Show, Timothy Burckhardt, district manager of William Grant and Sons Distillery made not just any margarita, but the ‘World’s Freshest Margarita.’

Related story: Best Ways To Celebrate Cinco de Mayo In St. Louis

It needs Milagro 100% agave silver tequila, organic agave nectar and Milagro Silver tequila.

Watch him make one in the video below:

Happy Cinco de Mayo!

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen