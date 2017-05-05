Cocktail Friday: ‘World’s Freshest Margarita’ For Cinco de Mayo

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Are you hosting a Cinco de Mayo party tonight? Then this is the Margarita mix you need to impress your attendees.
On KMOX’s Charlie Brennan Show, Timothy Burckhardt, district manager of William Grant and Sons Distillery made not just any margarita, but the ‘World’s Freshest Margarita.’
It needs Milagro 100% agave silver tequila, organic agave nectar and Milagro Silver tequila.
Watch him make one in the video below:
Happy Cinco de Mayo!