Crews Begin Repairs to Eureka High School After Flooding

EUREKA, Mo. (KMOX) – Rockwood School District’s Superintendent is praising four district employees for spending one long night fighting the flood water that entered Eureka High School this week.
At Eureka High School, you will hear the sound of crews removing a gym floor for the second time in less than two years due to flooding.
Superintendent Doctor Eric Knost says even though the water level was higher than in December 2015, the damage was less. Knost says they have insurance and the deductible is $1,000 – last time it was a multi-million dollar repair.
“The gym floors are floating floors with spacers underneath them, and the water was actually underneath the floor,” Knost says. “But the damage is caused because it absorbs up into that floor and starts to warp those boards.”
Knost says all Rockwood School District students will be back in class on Monday.
He’s going to ask the State School Commissioner to forgive the days missed to flooding and not have students make them up.