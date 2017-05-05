Leonor K. Sullivan Still Flooded After Renovations

ST. LOUIS (KMOX)– It took three years and tens of millions of dollars to transform Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard and raise it at least two feet. And now it’s under water.

The mile-and-a-half long riverfront thoroughfare has been shut down for several days and could remain closed for up to another week.

Ryan McClure with the City-Arch-River Foundation says the Mississippi is holding right around 41 feet beneath the Arch.

“It tops the roadway at about 35 feet, so obviously the river level needs to recede, and then there’s cleanup which will last a few days after that so it depends on when the water recedes,” he says.

This is not a complete shock by any means.

Designers figured that the riverfront road would still be closed around 40 days each year, down significantly from the nearly 130 annually that it used to be inaccessible. McClure says the idea was to keep the road open during routine annual flooding.

“As we all know, right now, this is not routine flooding, this is historic, so Leonor K. Sullivan is under water right now and not accessible,” he says.

