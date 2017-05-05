KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic | School Closings

Local Businesses Speak Against Minimum Wage Hike

May 5, 2017 8:14 AM
Filed Under: increase, Minimum Wage, St. Louis businesses

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Ten dollars an hour is the new minimum wage starting today for most jobs in the city of St. Louis, surpassing the Missouri minimum wage of $7.70 an hour.

Some business owners are hoping the Missouri legislature will pass legislation nullifying the city’s new minimum wage, but that bill has stalled.

Supporters say $10 an hour is a step toward a living wage for thousands of workers barely paying their bills. Business groups sued unsuccessfully to stop it. Amer Hawatmeh, runs a popular restaurant downtown.

“We have politicians making business decisions that have no business background and it breaks my heart to be surrounded in a community of such brilliant, kind-hearted business people that no one asks their opinion,” he says.

The new minimum won’t apply to businesses that gross under $500,000 per year or employ fewer than 15 workers.

