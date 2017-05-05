KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic | School Closings

Low Enrollment Closes Two More Catholic Schools

May 5, 2017 10:34 AM
Filed Under: archdiocese, Cathedral Basillica, Catholic school, enrollment, St. Angela Merici, St. Louis the King

ST. LOUIS (KMOX)– Two more catholic schools will be closing due to declining enrollment. The archdiocese has announced that St. Louis the King on Maryland behind the Cathedral Basillica and St. Angela Merici in Florissant will finish out their final school year. St. Louis the King will be combined with St. Cecilia, Most Holy Trinity and St. Louis Catholic Academy.

In north county, the archdiocese has plans for a partnership model school at St. Ferdinand, St. Norbert and St. Rose Philippine Duchesne schools. Students from St. Angela Merici will be welcomed there.

