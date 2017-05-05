MoDOT Reminds Motorists to Respect Barricades

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – With flood waters slowly leaving roadways across the region, MoDOT crews and police are having problems with some drivers “jumping the gun.”
“I don’t want any of our MoDOT employees or anyone else that’s been out there working long hours getting hit by some motorist moving the barricade to go around. When barricades are up, the road is closed. Please obey that,” says MoDOT engineer Tom Blair.
Blair says sections of road need to be cleaned and inspected before they will remove barricades and “road closed” signs. He says there hasn’t been any significant damage to pavement on any of MoDOT’s Saint Louis area roads where flooding has receded.
“Somewhere down the road, beyond the barricade, there is water over the road. We put those barricades there to keep everyone safe. Don’t go around them, don’t move them,” Blair says.