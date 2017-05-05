Officer Faces Charges After Forging Women’s Community Service

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Charges have been filed against a former Bel-Ridge police officer, which claims he made a false declaration regarding a woman’s community service.
Bel-Ridge Police says 54-year-old Paul Bedsworth wrote a letter using the department’s letterhead falsely saying she had completed her community service hours. The woman, Paula Muscarella, then gave it to her probation officer.
The Post-Dispatch reports that Muscarella told police she had agreed to help cater Bedsworth’s wedding in exchange for the letter.
The charge against Bedsworth is a Class B misdemeanor. Muscarella has been charged with tampering with evidence.