Officer Faces Charges After Forging Women’s Community Service

May 5, 2017 9:31 PM
Filed Under: Bel Ridge, Police officer

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Charges have been filed against a former Bel-Ridge police officer, which claims he made a false declaration regarding a woman’s community service.

Bel-Ridge Police says 54-year-old Paul Bedsworth wrote a letter using the department’s letterhead falsely saying she had completed her community service hours. The woman, Paula Muscarella, then gave it to her probation officer.

The Post-Dispatch reports that Muscarella told police she had agreed to help cater Bedsworth’s wedding in exchange for the letter.

The charge against Bedsworth is a Class B misdemeanor. Muscarella has been charged with tampering with evidence.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen