Piscotty Goes to 10-Day Disabled List, Pham Called Up

ATLANTA, GA., May 5, 2017 – The St. Louis Cardinals announced today that outfielder Stephen Piscotty (right hamstring strain) have been placed on the 10-day disabled list and that outfielder Tommy Pham has been recalled from Memphis (AAA) and will join the team for tonight’s game in Atlanta.Pham, 29, was batting .283 (25-for-92) with a .371 on-base pct., four home runs and 19 RBI in 25 games for the Triple-A Redbirds, including a .409 mark (9-for-22) with 14 RBI with runners in scoring position. The right-handed hitting Pham has started games at all three outfield positions for Memphis this season, and has batted in each of the top three spots in the team’s batting order.
Pham has appeared in 136 Major League games with the Cardinals, including 78 last season, and owns a .245 career batting mark with 14 HR’s and 35 RBI.
Pham wears uniform no. 28.
The Cardinals also announced that infielder Jhonny Peralta, who has been on the 10-day disabled list since April 17 with an upper respiratory condition, will begin an injury rehabilitation assignment today with Palm Beach (A).