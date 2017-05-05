KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic | School Closings

Sugarfire Offering Free Sandwiches to Flood Victims

May 5, 2017 8:56 AM
Filed Under: 2017 Floods, floods, SugarFire Smokehouse, the Sandbag, Valley Park

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Today is the last day for flood victims to pick up free barbecue from Sugarfire 44 in Valley Park.

The restaurant is offering “the Sandbag” pulled pork sandwich to anyone displaced by this week’s flooding.

Matt Martin says he felt it was only right to offer some good food to their friends and neighbors.

“We began running “the sandbag” on Monday. Unfortunately we had to close our doors on Wednesday and Thursday so, we have extended it from Monday – Wednesday all the way through Friday as we will be open all day Friday. We feel awful for the victims in our community. Our neighboring Businesses and residential. We figured we should do what we do best and cook for them and offer free meals to those folks during this very long week,” he says.

img 6418 1 Sugarfire Offering Free Sandwiches to Flood Victims

Sugarfire in Valley Park is offering free sandwiches to anyone displaced by flooding

