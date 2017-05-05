Video Games Could Actually Help Kids with ADHD

NEW YORK (CBS) – A new study reveals video games may be able to improve attention skills in children with sensory disorders.
We’ve been hearing it for years, videos games can be bad for kids, but new research suggests video games could improve attention skills in children with sensory disorders, which can make it hard for them to process what they see and hear.
Researchers at the University of California in San Francisco had kids with a condition known as Sensory Processing Dysfunction play video games daily for four weeks. Most showed significant improvement in attention skills, including those who also suffered from Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, or ADHD.