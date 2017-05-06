Fatalities on Area Roadways

May 6, 2017 2:17 PM
Filed Under: bicyclist killed, fatalities, vehicle accidents

St. Louis, MO (KMOX) Four people have died on area roadways.

A Eureka man was killed at 3:30 Saturday morning in a one vehicle accident on I-44 at Antire Road. The Highway Patrol says 23-year-old Andrew Jeffress’ car went off the highway and hit a guardrail.

Saint Louis police say a bicyclist died early Saturday morning after being struck by a car. The accident happened near the intersection of Gravois and Taft.

19 year old Dwvyn Rodgers of Arnold was killed Friday night, when his car crossed all 5 lanes of I-55 went down an embankment and overturned. He was thrown from hsi vehcle

Someone was killed at on the Poplar Street Bridge at about 9:20 Friday night in an accident in the westbound lanes that involved several vehicles.

