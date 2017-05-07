Cards Call Up Magneuris Sierra, Place Jose Martinez on DL

ATLANTA (KMOX) – The Cardinals are turning to Class A Palm Beach for a replacement outfielder, after placing Jose Martinez on the 10-day disabled list with a left groin injury.
St. Louis announced on Sunday that 21-year-old Magneuris Sierra will join the ballclub in Atlanta for their afternoon game.
The Dominican Republic native becomes the most-recent position player to debut at age 21 for the Cardinals since Albert Pujols in 2001.
Sierra was hitting .272 with a .337 on base percentage for Palm Beach, ranking 2nd in the Florida State League with four triples in 20 games played.