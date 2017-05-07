Mississippi River Mayors Seek Flood Mitigation Solutions

ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOX) – An advocate for Mississippi River town mayors has been touring flood-damaged areas this week.

KMOX News caught up with Collin Wellenkamp in Arnold.

“How do we really increase the number of solutions on the table? How many can work long-term? If this pattern continues, we’re in for some repeats going ahead in the century,” Wellenkamp said.

Wellenkamp said since 2011 there’s been $50 billion worth of natural disaster impact along the Mississippi, “Within that 50-billion you’ve got a 100-year flood, a 200-year flood, a 500-year flood, a 50-year drought, and two hurricanes.”

Wellenkamp said his Mississippi River Cities & Towns Initiative continues to work with the federal government to find ways of minimizing flood impact.

He said the American taxpayer gets five dollars back for every dollar spent on disaster mitigation for flooding.

