Shootings Leave One Dead, Six Wounded

ST. LOUIS (KMOX)-A violent 24-hours in St. Louis has left a man dead and six others wounded, one critically.

The murder occurred at 6:00 pm Saturday, in the 4400 block of Cote Brilliante. A man died after being shot several times in the chest.

Earlier Saturday, at 12:30 pm, two men were shot in the 1100 block of Aubert. One of them is in critical condition, with a head wound. The other was shot in the chest.

At 6:00 pm Saturday, a man was shot in a foot at Page and Marcus.

Eighteen minutes later, a man was shot in an arm at 22nd and St. Louis.

North Grand and Penrose was the scene of a shooting at 9:15 pm. That male victim was shot in the back.

Then, at 3:20 am Sunday, a man was shot in the back at Tucker and Chouteau.

Police are not reporting any arrests in those cases.

A 14-year-old was shot in the stomach at President and Lemp at around 10:30 am Saturday. Police say that was an accidental shooting. The teen is expected to survive.

