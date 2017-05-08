Are Fidget Spinners Driving Teachers Absolutely Crazy?

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The fidget spinner is the newest “hot” toy among many, but teachers may absolutely hate them.

Students have gone from clicking pens to using fidget spinners – driving teachers up the nearest wall.

The device is plastic and made of three-prongs, which spins. It is believed to help adults and kids who fidget. It can even help those who have ADHD, autism, and anxiety.

According to the Huffington Post, teachers are starting to notice that they are becoming more of a distraction in the classroom than a helpful relief tool.

anytime I see a fidget cube or fidget spinner, I'm triggered because all of my students have one and they're annoying — Sarah Aguirre (@_Sarruuhh) April 28, 2017

Some schools have began to ban or confiscate them in their classrooms. Principal Kate Ellison told The Chicago Tribune that the toys became popular overnight at Washington Elementary School. It was such a commodity, that their administration sent letters to parents banning them.

Fidget spinner: N. A device sold to kids in May to push teachers off the edge of what sanity we had left. — Jennifer Pfeiffer (@jenpfeif) May 5, 2017

I'm convinced those fidget spinner things were created to drive teachers crazy 🙄 — Courtney Young (@Courtneyyoung25) May 4, 2017

Although fidget spinners are the new craze, maybe reconsider letting kids take them to school.

