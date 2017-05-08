Attorney Says 5 Bridgeton Homes Radioactive

BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOX) – An attorney representing homeowners near the West Lake Landfill in Bridgeton says new test results show a total of five homes have radiation on their property.

Attorney Winston Calvert filed a lawsuit on behalf of one of the homeowners last year, and now he says there are four more contaminated homes, all of them in the Spanish Village subdivision.

“It’s radioactive contamination directly linked to the West Lake Bridgeton Landfill, which comes from the Manhattan Project,” Calvert says, “and it’s a very unique and specific fingerprint.”

Calvert says the radiation found is “above background levels,” but whether it’s harmful — or how harmful it might be to human health — is a matter of ongoing argument in the first court case.

The landfill owner, Republic Services, released a statement from Russ Knocke, Vice President of Communications and Public Affairs:

“For all we know, that unsigned memo could have been written by a paralegal in a plaintiff law firm. All of the neutral expert evaluations by EPA, CDC/ATSDR and MDHSS say the community is safe and there is nothing here that rebuts those findings.”

KMOX contacted the EPA for a response. Spokesman Ben Washburn issued a statement:

“EPA remains committed to evaluating all scientifically valid data regarding the Spanish Village neighborhood. In November, after a Spanish Village family filed a lawsuit alleging radioactive contamination in their home, EPA requested the full laboratory report. To date, the law firm has not provided the report to EPA for evaluation. Out of an abundance of caution, EPA conducted a Pre-CERCLA screening at two homes in the Spanish Village neighborhood. EPA is nearing completion on the final report and will make our conclusions available to the public. EPA’s review of the preliminary results does not indicate a cause for concern or any need for immediate action in these two homes, and the final report will address how the agency reached its conclusions.”

