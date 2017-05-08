Carlos Martinez Leads Hit Parade in 9-4 Win

MIAMI (AP) — Cardinals ace Carlos Martinez drove in four runs, compensating for the two homers he gave up to Marcell Ozuna and leading St. Louis over the Miami Marlins 9-4 Monday night for their season-best fourth straight win.

Martinez (2-3) came into the game hitless this year. He hit a two-out, three-run double off Adam Conley in the second inning and singled home a run in the fourth.

Martinez struck out seven in six innings. Miguel Socolovich pitched three innings to earn his first career save.

Miami’s Giancarlo Stanton hit his 11th homer in the ninth, his third shot in two days. Ozuna also has 11 homers.

Matt Carpenter had a two-run triple for the Cardinals. Teammate Magneuris Sierra, recalled Sunday from Single-A Palm Beach, contributed two hits and scored twice.

Marlins manager Don Mattingly was ejected for arguing balls and strikes after Martinez struck out the side in the second. It was his second ejection this season.

By the fourth Martinez had a 7-0 lead, a big change for the right-hander. The Cardinals had scored only seven runs while he was on the mound previously this year.

The Cardinals have outscored opponents 30-11 during the winning streak, and have won seven consecutive road games since April 21.

Conley (2-3) allowed seven runs in 3 2/3 innings, hiking his ERA to 7.53. His spot in the rotation is safe only because two Marlins starters are on the disabled list.

The Cardinals loaded the bases with two out in the second, and Martinez cleared them by pulling the first pitch down the left field line. He celebrated with a series of creative gestures toward the St. Louis dugout, swinging his clasped hands from ear to ear and making a flapping motion with both hands.

Martinez added an RBI single in the fourth. He had been 0 for 11 this season and began the game with eight career RBIs.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: CF Dexter Fowler (right shoulder) was held out of the starting lineup for the fourth game in a row but might return Tuesday.

Marlins: 3B Martin Prado (strained right hamstring) was placed on the 10-day DL before the game and was scheduled to undergo an MRI. INF J.T. Riddle was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans. … INF Miguel Rojas (right thumb) was scheduled for X-rays and is expected to be sidelined for several days at least.

RHP Wei-Yin Chen (tired arm) is expected to miss his turn for the second time in a row Friday, with RHP Jose Urena again taking his place, Mattingly said. … RHP Edinson Volquez (blister) is expected to come off the DL to start Saturday against Atlanta. LHP Jeff Locke (shoulder), who has yet to pitch for the Marlins, began a rehab assignment with Single-A Jupiter by pitching four scoreless innings Monday.

UP NEXT

Cardinals RHP Adam Wainwright (2-3, 6.30) is scheduled to start Tuesday against RHP Dan Straily (1-3, 4.65). Wainwright faced Miami once last year and pitched a three-hit shutout.

