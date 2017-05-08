Experts List Necessary Precautions for Flood Cleanup

May 8, 2017 7:53 AM
Filed Under: 2017 Floods, clean-up, precautions, safety

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – If cleaning up after the floodwaters have receded is in your future, you need to make sure you take some important precautions.

Tyler Cluff of Moseby Building Arts says flood waters carry all sorts of contaminants.

If something has gotten wet, so if a furnace is in the basement, and its been wet, it needs to be pulled out and replced. If electrical fixtures, the outlets, whatever it is, they need to be replaced,” he says.

Cluff says no not keep sand from those no-longer-needed sandbags around. That is loaded with dangerous contaminants too.

“We know everybody wants to get things cleaned up, but take your time, make sure you know what you’re really doing, and that you;re taking the right precautions for it,” he says.

Burk Watts of Helitech says those precautions include wearing good gloves, boots and goggles at all times during the clean up.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen