Experts List Necessary Precautions for Flood Cleanup

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – If cleaning up after the floodwaters have receded is in your future, you need to make sure you take some important precautions.

Tyler Cluff of Moseby Building Arts says flood waters carry all sorts of contaminants.

If something has gotten wet, so if a furnace is in the basement, and its been wet, it needs to be pulled out and replced. If electrical fixtures, the outlets, whatever it is, they need to be replaced,” he says.

Cluff says no not keep sand from those no-longer-needed sandbags around. That is loaded with dangerous contaminants too.

“We know everybody wants to get things cleaned up, but take your time, make sure you know what you’re really doing, and that you;re taking the right precautions for it,” he says.

Burk Watts of Helitech says those precautions include wearing good gloves, boots and goggles at all times during the clean up.

