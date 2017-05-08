Federal District Court Dismisses Schnucks Data Breach Lawsuits

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A federal district court announces it is dismissing lawsuits filed against Schnucks Markets in relation to a data breach it suffered more than four years ago.
It’s the second time the court has ordered that such litigation be dismissed.
The four-month long breach saw more than two million cards that contained unencrypted data being swiped at dozens of area Schnucks Markets.
Plaintiffs argued that Schnucks waited more than two weeks before finally informing the public about the data breach.
“These allegations were without merit and we are pleased with the court’s ruling,” Schnucks said in a statement.