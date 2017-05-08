Good News: Highway 141 Has Been Reopened

FENTON, Mo. (KMOX) – (UPDATED 4 p.m.) MoDOT crews have completed necessary work on Highway 141 under Interstate 44, and have reopened the roadway to traffic.

Route 141 at I-44 is now opened in both directions. https://t.co/GfnWhT5D3O pic.twitter.com/uO5X1ORRhz — MoDOT St. Louis Area (@MoDOT_StLouis) May 8, 2017

Crews have reopened the ramp from westbound, and are currently opening the ramp from eastbound I-44.

Our previous reporting is as follows:

Did you get stuck in traffic around Fenton this morning? It was a nightmare for commuters.

KMOX heard from plenty of listeners who were late for work, some saying they had been sitting for two hours on roads like Valley Park, Bowles and even Gravois. One woman told us she had a radiation treatment appointment but had to turn-around.

The Missouri Department of Transportation says a lot of people took their normal routes today, and with Highway 141 still closed, it had a domino effect on traffic.

MoDOT says the crush of cars should be alleviated when 141 re-opens by Tuesday morning.

“We know we have some pavement repairs to make, one of the retaining walls that our contractor’s been building recently was damaged, so they’ve got to work on that, and we’ve got to put all the signal equipment back,” says MoDOT area engineer Karen Yeomans.

MoDOT’s advice is to try and take a back way out of Fenton tonight, or leave early.

