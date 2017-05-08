Local Salvation Army Stretched Thin After Flooding

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Over the past week everywhere major flooding has struck, the Salvation Army has been there to lend a hand. For the local chapter, that’s a vast area.

Salvation Army spokesman Jack Wang says much of the Midland Division has been impacted by overflowing creeks and rivers.

“It encompasses all of Missouri, with the exception of Kansas City-St. Joe, and then we also have as our territory all of southern Illinois. Basically anything south of Springfield all the way running east to the Illinois-Indiana state line,” he says.

He says that’s put an incredible strain on resources as they continue to spread themselves thin, so they’re asking the public to help replenish them now that the danger’s easing a bit.

“We understand the process of helping a lot of flood survivors from the winter 2015 flood, and many of them were effected again by this latest round of flooding, and so we’re helping them again, providing that assistance both immediately and again, long-term,” he says.

The best way to do that is to donate cash, although clean-up supplies won’t be turned down.

“The monetary gifts allow us to purchase whatever is needed, so if it’s a situation where we need to purchase a mass number of vouchers from Walmart or what have you so that people then can pick up a voucher to get the clothing necessary or the food that they need,” he says.

Call 1-800-SAL-ARMY or text the word “FLOODHELP” to 4-1-4-4-4.

