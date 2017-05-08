Rare Black Rhino To Give Birth At St. Louis Zoo

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Just in time for Mother’s Day comes word that Kati Rain, a critically endangered black rhino at the St. Louis Zoo, is due to give birth “any day now.”
The proud papa is Ajabu.
“This will be the second offspring for Kati Rain and Ajabu,” read an announcement posted on the zoo’s Facebook page.
“As we wait with anticipation for this special birth from our newest mother we will look at some of the other special animal mothers at the St. Louis Zoo. Join us all week for Mother’s Day themed posts and meet some of our Zoo moms and their babies.”
All this week, the zoo is featuring great mothers of the animal world and their offspring on its website stlzoo.org, as well as social media sites, in honor of Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 14.
The sites will offer fun facts and photos of some of the zoo’s newest arrivals and their mothers.