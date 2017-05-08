Rockwood Schools Plead for “Disaster Day” Forgiveness

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – All students in the Rockwood School District will be back in class today.
Some got un-scheduled days off last week, due to flooding.
Rockwood School Superintendent Doctor Eric Knost says he’ll be calling the Missouri education department commissioner today to see if those missed days need to be made up.
“We’re going to make our plea and hopefully we’ll get forgiveness on them,” he says.
Knost says flood damage to Eureka High School was actually less this time than in December 2015, despite water levels being higher.