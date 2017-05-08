STL Searches for Contractors for Chuck Berry Neighborhood Transformation

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The City of St. Louis is looking for contractors who want to transform part of The Ville neighborhood into a Chuck Berry Historic District.
The city wants the district to surround Berry’s home and original studio at 3137 Whittier – while also incorporating some of surrounding city owned properties that have fallen into disrepair along Whittier plus Fair and Ashland Avenues.
To be eligible, the contractors would have to agree to a minimum $5 million dollar investment in the surrounding area – which could include renovation, new construction and infrastructure improvements.
Berry’s original home would have to be restored.
The city is giving interested parties until July 10th to submit their proposals.