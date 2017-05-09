CBS Flood Supply Drive was a Huge Success

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – They were hoping to fill three semi trailers with supplies for area flood victims. In the end they filled up twice that many.
The radio stations of CBS St. Louis spear-headed the day long drive outside the Schnucks at I-55 and Butler Hill Road.
Also on hand were the Teamsters, whose Roy Gillespie spent the entire day overseeing the collection effort.
“Everything was set up perfectly, so it worked out really well,” he says. “Turn-out was tremendous, we had a lot of people coming in. A lot of people went right into Schnucks and bought the items and came right out.”
All of the non-perishable food, cleaning supplies and other donations will be taken to St. Vincent DePaul and other food pantries, where they will then be distributed to those in need in the wake of recent flooding.
“It’s really heartening to see how generous St. Louis really is,” says event co-host Charlie Brennan.