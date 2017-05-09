Endangered Silver Advisory Issued for 84-Year-Old Man

May 9, 2017 8:38 PM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing 84-year-old man.

Wiley Daniel Perkins went missing Tuesday around 5:00 p.m. from 24510 Oak Grove Lane in Sedalia, MO. Perkins is a white male, 5’10” about 150 lbs with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing glasses, a tan ball cap, blue plaid short-sleeve shirt and blue Dickey-style pants. He also suffers from Dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease.

Perkins made some comments to his caretaker about wanting to go to North Carolina. The caretaker left the room and when she returned, he was gone with his car.

The vehicle is a black 2011 Chevrolet Silverado with a Missouri license plate of 2KN201. The pickup truck also has a black camper shell.

He was last seen with an unknown direction of travel.

Anyone with information of Perkins’ whereabouts, please immediately dial 911 or contact the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office at 660-827-0052.

