Illegal Immigrant One of Those Arrested in Franklin Co. Drug Bust

May 9, 2017 2:36 PM
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOX) – Detectives bust a man and woman trying to smuggle 250 pounds of marijuana through Franklin County on Interstate 44.

Police found the drugs in a false compartment inside the toolbox of a Chevy pick-up truck the two were in, after being pulled over early Monday morning for a traffic violation.

One of those suspects is a local; the other is an illegal immigrant.

Arrested for drug trafficking were a 42-year-old woman from Moscow Mills, and a 21-year-old undocumented man from Mexico. He has been turned over to the Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton says it’s not common for illegal immigrants to be caught drug trafficking in his county.

Pelton says the pot has a street value of about $250,000.

