Jeff Co. Flooding Could be Considered a Disaster Area

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO. (KMOX) – Even though the waters are receding, some Jefferson County residents have a long way to go before things are back to normal.

County executive Ken Waller joined KMOX’s Mark Reardon during our clean-up supply drive at the Butler Hill Schnucks. He thinks this year’s flooding surpassed 2015.

“Especially in areas where there was more flash flooding, like the big rivers, so you’;re talking about areas of cedar hill, and House Springs area, Highway W going out towards Eureka,” he says.

Waller hopes the feds will declare portions of Jefferson County a disaster area as it was in 2015, but the water hasn’t receded enough to survey the damage, so it’ll be some time before that’s determined.

“We’re not able to get in there to look at those damages yet because the water’s still up. So we’ve got the Red Cross is going to help us, and we have our people from the county inspectors that are going to be able to go out but we can’t do that yet because the water hasn’t receded, so you could be talking, especially if we get rain Wednesday, the end of the week going into next week, just for an assessment,” he says.

