Local Talent Josh Sargent Named to US Soccer U-20 World Cup Team

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – O’Fallon, Missouri-native Josh Sargent has been named to the U.S. Under-20 Mne’s National Team roster for the 2017 U-20 World Cup in Korea Republic.

Sargent, 16, plays with St. Louis Scott Gallagher Soccer Club, and has been a member of the U.S. Soccer program since 2013, when he was invited to a U-14 training camp in 2013.

Sargent was the team captain for the 2017 CONCACAF U-17 Championship, taking the U.S. to the championship game, but losing on penalty kicks to Mexico.

An initial portion of the team departs for training camp in Japan on May 10, where remaining players will meet the group prior to the team’s arrival in Korea Republic on May 17.

The tournament runs from May 20-June 11. The U.S. was drawn into Group F with Ecuador, Senegal and Saudi Arabia.

The team opens group play against Ecuador on May 22 (4 a.m. ET), followed by matches with Senegal on May 25 (7 a.m. ET) and Saudi Arabia on May 28 (5 a.m. ET). The first two games will be played at Incheon Stadium in Incheon, while the third and final group game will be played at Daejeon World Cup Stadium in Daejeon. All of the U.S.’s group matches will be broadcast live on FS1.

Here is the full roster by position:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Jonathan Klinsmann (University of California; Newport Beach, Calif.), J.T. Marcinkowski (Georgetown; Alamo, Calif.), Brady Scott (De Anza Force; Petaluma, Calif.)

DEFENDERS (7): Danny Acosta (Real Salt Lake; Salt Lake City, Utah), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Tottenham Hotspur FC; Westcliff-on-Sea, England), Marlon Fossey (Fulham FC; Surbiton, England), Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake; Tucson, Ariz.), Aaron Herrera (University of New Mexico; Las Cruces, N.M.), Erik Palmer-Brown (Sporting Kansas City; Lee’s Summit, Mo.), Tommy Redding (Orlando City SC; Oviedo, Fla.)

MIDFIELDERS (5): Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls; Wappingers Falls, N.Y.), Luca De La Torre (Fulham FC; San Diego, Calif.), Derrick Jones (Philadelphia Union; Philadelphia, Pa.), Eryk Williamson (University of Maryland; Alexandria, Va.), Gedion Zelalem (Arsenal FC; Bethesda, Md.)

FORWARDS (6): Jeremy Ebobisse (Portland Timbers; Bethesda, Md.), Lagos Kunga (Atlanta United FC Academy; Tucker, Ga.) Brooks Lennon (Real Salt Lake; Paradise Valley, Ariz.), Emmanuel Sabbi (Unattached; Columbus, Ohio), Josh Sargent (St. Louis Scott Gallagher Missouri; O’Fallen, Mo.), Sebastian Saucedo (Real Salt Lake; Park City, Utah)

