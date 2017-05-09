Korean Presidential Election Puts U.S. to Shame in Voter Participation

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The former director of the St. Louis County Election Board is in South Korea to monitor their presidential election.
Paul DeGregorio says the turnout for the presidential election in the U.S. last year was put to shame by this week’s voting in South Korea.
DeGregorio is in Seoul, Korea as a Senior Advisor to the Association of World Election Bodies. He says South Korean voters can concentrate all of their attention on the presidential race.
“For instances, when I voted last November there in St. Louis County, I had 37 decisions to make,” DeGregorio says. “They only had ballot and one decision to make yesterday.”
He watched Moon Jae-In easily defeat 12 opponents to replace Park Geun-hye who was ousted following a corruption scandal. Moon is a liberal who wants to weaken ties with the U.S. and create an open dialog with North Korea.
Korea had a turnout of 77 percent, which was the highest in 20 years of what they normally average – the U.S. can barely reach 57 percent voter participation for elections.
