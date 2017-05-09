Mo. House Rejects Funding Proposal for Senior, Disabled Care

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A Senate version of funding for senior and disabled care has been rejected by the Missouri House – thanks to objections from Democrats.
They claim is was simply a one-time fix for a long-term program.
St. Louis County Representative Deb Lavender said the measure is right to help seniors and disabled people live more independently.
“Doesn’t seem reasonable to me, to throw down this gauntlet saying, ‘This is how we have to do it,'” Lavender says.
The original House measure ended a tax cut for renting seniors to fund in-home and nursing home care.
The tax cut was restored in the Senate measure which instead used money from state funds higher than necessary operating expenses.