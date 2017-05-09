New Kingshighway Bridge To Partially Reopen This Weekend

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A moment that south St. Louis drivers have been waiting nearly two years for is almost here.
It’s the reopening of the new and improved Kingshighway Bridge connecting Shaw Avenue to the intersection of Southwest and Vandeventer.
That one-third mile section of roadway was shut down in July 2015 as crews knocked down and started replacing the nearly 8 decade-old span.
Of course something like this can’t go off without some sort of celebration, and Mayor Lyda Krewson and the two area aldermen will be among those on hand for an 11 am ribbon-cutting, after which they’ll walk across the new bridge.
It will finally be open to traffic around 2 pm Saturday.
One caveat — only four of the six lanes will be usable, as work on the other two and new pedestrian walkways won’t be finished until mid- to late-summer.