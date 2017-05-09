NFL Player Charged in Connection with New Jersey Shooting

ELIZABETH, N.J. (AP) – A linebacker in the NFL who starred at Rutgers University was charged by a grand jury on Tuesday in connection with a shooting in New Jersey and was put on waivers by the Kansas City Chiefs.

We have placed LB Khaseem Greene on waivers. pic.twitter.com/7Vz5m7EOyj — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 9, 2017

Khaseem Greene was charged with unlawful weapon possession in a Dec. 3, 2016, shooting in Elizabeth, where he is from.

Greene originally was charged in the case on Jan. 4 and then signed with the Chiefs on Jan. 21. A spokesman for the Chiefs did not immediately reply to an email to answer whether the team knew of the original charges when he first signed.

Greene and his lawyer did not immediately reply to phone messages seeking comment.

NJ.com reports a criminal complaint says Greene was seen on camera handing a gun to another man who fired into a crowd. His co-defendant was charged with aggravated assault, but the extent of the victim’s injuries was not known.

Greene last played a game in 2014 for the Chicago Bears, who drafted him in the fourth round of the 2013 draft.

He appeared in 25 games with six starts over two seasons for Chicago. He had 60 1/2 tackles, one interception and one forced fumble to go with seven special-teams stops.

Greene wore No. 52 for the Bears to pay tribute to his friend and former Rutgers teammate Eric LeGrand, who was paralyzed while playing for Rutgers in 2010.

Greene was the Big East Defensive Player of the Year in 2011 and 2012.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook