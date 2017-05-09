Officials To Meet With Metrolink About Safer Trains

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Local political leaders are scheduled to have another meeting with Metrolink Wednesday about ways to make the light rail line safer.

KMOX’s Kevin Killeen reports there could be some tension at the table.

Through a Sunshine request, KMOX has obtained a copy of two sizzling letters sent from then Chiefs Dotson and Belmar to Metrolink back in the Fall of 2015. There was also a response back to them from the head of Metro Security.

Belmar and Dotson claimed their departments have authority over Metro Security, and that the light rail security officers should stop using police dogs and stop acting as if they had full police powers.

“Metro Public Safety officers have failed to notify or disregarded police in instances of, but not limited to, a sexual misconduct, a theft and an assault,” the former chiefs said in the letter. “The practices of internal reporting of crimes, selective dispatching and a general atmosphere of uncooperativeness with out agencies must cease immediately.”

They also said that the Metro Public Safety Department receives their authority to perform security functions from the police department.

Metro Security Chief Richard Zott turns the tables in his response, accusing police of failing to live up to their contractual obligations to ride the trains, and slow response times. Zott complains that Metrolink ridership was down and the system was losing millions of dollars because passengers were afraid.

“I continue to be concerned without contracted Police unit adherence to contract requirements, including the goal of having officers ride the trains 80 percent of their time on the contract,” Zott said in his response. “I continue to believe that if the officers were actually on the vehicles that the incident of crime would be further reduced and that our combined response times to customers or each other would be improved.”

He also claims Metrolink has authority under its founding Compact approved by Congress to police itself.