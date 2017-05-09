Parayko to Join Team Canada at World Championships

ST. LOUIS (BLUES) – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that Blues defenseman Colton Parayko will join Team Canada at the 2017 IIHF World Championships in Cologne, Germany, and Paris, France.
Team Canada is currently 3-0 in Group B and will take on Team France on Thursday.
Parayko, 23, completed his second NHL season with the Blues in 2016-17. The 6’6, 225-pound defenseman appeared in 81 regular season games, posting a career-high 35 points, including four goals and 31 assists. Parayko also appeared in 11 postseason games, ranking second among Blues defensemen with five points (two goals, three assists) and second among all Blues skaters with a +6 rating. Overall, Parayko has played in 160 career regular season games, accumulating 68 points, including 13 goals and 55 assists. In addition, his +35 career rating shares 10th among all defensemen over the past two regular seasons.
The World Championships will mark the second international competition for Parayko this season. Previously, the St. Albert, Alberta, native appeared in three games and recorded three assists with Team North America at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.