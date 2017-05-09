Scottrade Center Renovations To Start Next Month

ST. LOUIS (KMOX)-Now that the hockey season is over, it’s almost construction season at Scottrade Center.

With the help of $65 million in funding from the city of St. Louis and $90 million of their own money, the Blues will spend the next three summers renovating the 23-year-old facility.

“We’ve certainly got a busy off-season ahead,” says team President Chris Zimmerman. Because of concerts and other events, the work won’t begin until the third week in June. It is scheduled to wrap up in mid-September, giving the team 10 weeks to finish the first phase.

“We’ll be getting things ready. In certain cases we’re ordering materials. With a small window each summer you have to be extraordinarily well planned and that’s what’s happening right now.”

Zimmerman says that among the first jobs, will be replacing the equipment that makes the ice, which is the original. “We’ll be ripping up the ice floor, the concrete, and putting in a whole new ice plant.”

Among the amenities the fans will notice, are the new videoboard, a new sound system and a state of the art sports lighting system, replacing the current system which runs Windows 95.

Renovations of the locker rooms and concourses are also on this summer’s to-do list. “We’ll be redoing the locker rooms to get them up to NCAA specifications,” Zimmerman says. “I believe we’re going to get to renovating most every restroom and many of our concession stands as well.”

The team will also be adding a new feature in the seating area. Eight suites will be removed from the end where the Blues shoot twice. They’ll be replaced with what Zimmerman calls ‘theater boxes’. “There are small and mid-sized companies that want a really high-level entertainment opportunity but don’t want a suite, they don’t need that many tickets. This is kind of that in-between product for them.” Zimmerman says similar options have proven very popular in other arenas.

That’s just this summer.

Next off-season, Zimmerman says, the Blues plan to upgrade the escalators and improve the elevators, including adding another bank. They’ll also change the main entrance to the building along Clark Street, by expanding dining and retail options. An upgrade of the building’s security systems are also planned.

The team hopes to pay for those improvements with the $65 million included in a bill now pending in the Missouri Senate, which adjourns Friday. “If we don’t get through this week,” Zimmerman says, “we’re going to find a way. Because these are elements that a 23-year-old building that’s had 35 million people through the door, these are things that need to get done.”

Zimmerman says whatever’s left will be done in the third summer.

“This plan is quite comprehensive,” says Zimmerman. “I tell people that by the time we would finish, I believe about 90% of this building will be new and renovated.”

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook