St. Louis Named ‘Best Baseball Town in North America’

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – We all know where the Best Fans in Baseball reside — in St. Louis, of course!
And now, we can refer to St. Louis as the Best Baseball Town in the U.S. — if you haven’t been already — thanks to our Cardinals loyalty.
Fox Sports senior writer Dieter Kurtenbach has named St. Louis the best baseball town in North America.
He writes:
“St. Louis and the Cardinals are synonymous. What other team and city can say that? Sometimes it is just as simple as that. The ‘Best Fans in Baseball’ might not always be self-aware—no fan base is, though—but they’re all-in on the Cardinals. You can’t question that kind of loyalty.”
The city of St. Louis outranked its neighbors in Kansas City (Royals) – and its rivals in Chicago (Cubs).
Here are the other 12 baseball towns that made the list:
13. Anaheim
12. San Diego
11. Kansas City
10. Los Angeles
9. Detroit
8. Toronto
7. Cincinnati
6. New York
5. Baltimore
4. Boston
3. Chicago
2. San Francisco
1. St. Louis
CLICK HERE to read the whole ranking!