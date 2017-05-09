Sunshine Law Reveals New Metrolink Turnstile Concerns

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – County Executive Steve Stenger says three leaders – himself, Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern, have agreed on what to do about Metrolink.

“Something that’s never been done before, and that’s cross deputization, for all three juristictions,” he says.

That means an officer from St. Clair County could ride the line past Busch Stadium all the way to Shrewsbury and be able to make arrests and write tickets.

“Illinois will probably go first, and then it will be followed by our agencies, but it will not be a complicated process. One of the things we discussed in the meeting is how do we uncomplicated these, what are sometimes complicated processes, so we can move quickly and immediately to address these concerns,” Stenger says.

There will also be a Metrolink command center to take all 911 calls and direct officers, and Stenger says that’s not all.

“We also are going to have a central precinct that is going to house the task force and the task force members and that’s going to be at the Delmar Loop stop,” he says.

But the honor system stays.

KMOX submitted Sunshine Law requests to both St. Louis County and Metrolink to find out if they’ve studied installing turnstiles and how much it would cost.

St. Louis County responded the next day, delivering a memo from Blue Line Security that estimated a $10 million price tag. Metro says they don’t believe they’re subject to the Sunshine Law but will try to find any applicable records anyway. That was April 20, and no word since, though Metro CEO John Nations has said in the past that their study shows a $100 million price tag.

“I don’t have a ballpark figure for it now. When we looked at turnstiles in the past, as people will tell you, it requires not just a turnstile system but most of those things are most effective if you have a different type of a payment system,” Nations says.

As we found earlier in our look at feuding security on Metrolink, lots of hands are involved in this system. They’re all meeting again today and Stenger, at least, says he thinks they’re all finally on the same page.

