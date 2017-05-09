UMSL Optimistic About Local Fall Enrollment Despite International Decline

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A few days after the University of Missouri-Columbia announced that it’s expecting the smallest freshman class in two decades next fall, comes word that the University of Missouri-St. Louis is feeling “pretty good” about its enrollment next fall.

At least the school’s dean of enrollment services is. Allen Byrd says they’re seeing a small increase in applications from local students, plus a 20 percent increase in applications from non-resident students. Byrd says what’s hurting them, is a big drop-off in foreign student applications that started in November.

“Right now a lot of students just don’t feel welcome in the United States, I think. I’ve talked to several institutions and we all have seen quite a few cancellations in places where we typically do very well. People are very concerned about coming to the United States right now,” he says.

Byrd says with local high school graduation numbers declining, it’s even more important for UMSL to recruit foreign and non-resident students.

“We’ve had to really step out our reach, broaden our recruitment scope to non-residents and international students. We were having a really good year, but then our international students, like most schools in the country, kind of went south in November,” he says.

