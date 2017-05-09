VIDEO: Blues Top 4 Story Lines From The Final Media Day

Colton Parayko & Joel Edmundson pairing:

Alex Pietrangelo: “They were fantastic, obviously watching them last year you knew they were going to be real good coming into this year, and just to see the way they played, especially in the playoffs is pretty impressive.”

Chris Kerber: “They were the best defense pairing in the second round of the playoffs, they were better in terms of effectiveness than Pietrangelo and (Jay) Bouwmeester were.”

Edmundson: “Before every game we’re talking to each other reminding ourselves that we are shutdown defensemen, let’s just do our job and make Snake’s life easy. So that’s out mindset and if we can chip in offensively that’s just a bonus.”

Parayko: “I think we benefited from each other’s games. He’s a big body who plays really well, he’s smart with the puck, he skates well and just overall well defender. So it just makes it easy for me to play with him because he’s great out there.”

Armstrong: “His contract will be done by the first part of August, one way or the other.” Parayko will be a restricted free agent this offseason.

Tarasenko injury?

Tarasenko: “There is nothing to talk about, it’s the offseason right now so everyone has injuries… I don’t feel good right now becuase we lost.”

Armstrong: “(My level of concern is) Zero. Mike and I met with Vlady today, I think there was a little bit lost in the translation from the Russian agent, to the Russian coach to the Russian media… I saw it yesterday too and I was wondering. I called him and he said ‘No, I’ve got issues but nothing that is going to need surgery.”

Mike Yeo’s earlier than expected start as head coach:

Yeo: “It makes an enormous difference as far as how we approach training camp next year. Especially with the fact that we’re gonna have some decisions personnel wise as far as where to put players and maybe even who is coming in and out of the lineup.”

Armstrong: “When I look back at the decision to give Mike the reigns I think it was really good.”

Paul Stastny: “I think right when he came in we changed a few things and right away we became better defensively. Started giving up less, and started playing more as a unit of five, instead of as individuals. And we know that we can do that to be successful, we just have to build on that.”

Pietrangelo: “And obviously Mike came in and changed a few things and that really kinda kick started that process. But it came from within this group, even with injuries and what not, the young guys came in and veteran guys stepped up and it was a good combination we had going.”

Growth of young players who replaced injured starters:

Armstrong: “We are excited to look forward and really excited to look at these young players we have coming… I see a team that has a (Ivan) Barbashev, a (Zach) Sanford, a (Robby) Fabbri in there lineup. Now if they don’t do their work in the summer and they are not there, shame on them.”

Stastny: “For them just to get 10, 15, 20 games and some playoff games I think they know how much harder it is and how much more work they have to put in. But I think it’s promising for those guys for the future for sure.”

Steen: “I think we should be very excited, I think we have of work to do, I think we should make sure we have a good summer here and prepare ourselves for another season of battles.”

