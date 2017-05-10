Disaster Specialists Assessing Missouri Storm, Flood Damage

Associated Press May 10, 2017 4:47 PM
Filed Under: 2017 Floods, disaster declaration, Gov. Eric Greitens, Gov. Greitens

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Disaster specialists are assessing flood and storm damage across Missouri in the wake of storms and severe flooding.

Gov. Eric Greitens said Wednesday that local, state and federal disaster specialists are working to determine the size and scope of the damage as part of the state’s application seeking a federal disaster declaration.

Damage will be assessed for homes, personal property and public infrastructure. If a federal major disaster is declared, funding may be available to help flood and storm victims with assistance such as temporary rent, home repairs and other disaster-related needs.

Strong storms and rainfall of up to 12 inches struck parts of the state in late April and early May. Floods and flash floods caused significant damage in southern Missouri and the St. Louis area.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen