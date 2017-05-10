Fire Strikes Metro East Business

PONTOON BEACH, Ill. (KMOX) – No injuries were reported after firefighters battled a blaze at the headquarters of Bruce Concrete for several hours Wednesday evening.
The building along Highway 162 in Pontoon Beach suffered heavy smoke and fire damage, as crews from the Long Lake, Granite City, Glen Carbon, State Park, and Mitchell fire departments responded and found themselves toiling hard in temperatures that reached the mid-80’s.
What became a concern were the animals that are kept at class pets at Metro East Montessori School right next door, a private school that’s co-owned along with Bruce Concrete.
Teachers rushed to the scene to get a menagerie that included a hamster, fish, and a corn snake named George out of the building and into fresh air to avoid being overcome by smoke drifting in from next door.
No animal casualties were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.