Police: 1 Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting in Holly Hills

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – (UPDATED 2:08 p.m.) An officer-involved shooting in the Holly Hills neighborhood leaves a 50-year-old woman dead.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department tweeted that officers responded to the 3600 block of Wilmington after receiving 911 calls about a woman firing a gun outside a house.

Officers on the scene demanded that the woman drop her weapon, but she continued to fire, police report.

“Fearing for their safety, 1 officer fired shots at female,” St. Louis police tweeted.

Officer-Involved Shooting in the 3600 block of Wilmington — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) May 10, 2017

At least 2 vehicles in area sustained ballistic damage. No officers or others were injured.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from a family dispute. A witness tells police the woman had made threats to a neighbor.

The officer who fired the shots is a 19-year veteran who, per policy, has been placed on administrative leave.

The woman has not yet been identified.

The Force Investigative Unit is investigating.

KMOX’s Brad Choat is on the scene, and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

