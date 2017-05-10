Search Underway for Robbery, Car Jacking Suspect

May 10, 2017 9:26 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis Police are investigating a shooting that happened during a robbery attempt around 7:30 this morning at the Phillips 66 gas station on North Broadway and East Grand.

Police say the robbery suspect showed a gun and attempted to rob a patron pumping gas. That customer had a CCW and fired on the suspect hitting him. The alleged robber left in a car being driven by another man and ended up at Love’s Travel Shop, also on North Broadway, where he called for help.

Police say the driver of that car is wanted for allegedly robbing a Hollywood Casino customer earlier this morning.

The car the suspects were in was carjacked from the 7000 block of Chippewa sometime during the night.

The suspect who was shot is in police custody.

