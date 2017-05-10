St. Louis City Has Lowest Local Life Expectancy

May 10, 2017 6:59 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The average lifespan in the United States is 79 years according to a new study.

St. Charles County and Monroe County, Illinois residents exceed the national number by two years, with an average life expectancy of nearly 81 years. St. Louis County residents aren’t far behind at nearly 80 years.

Jefferson and Franklin county residents in Missouri and St. Clair and Madison County residents in Illinois all have life expectancies around 77 years, two years below the national average

St. Louis City residents, meanwhile, have the lowest life expectancy in the metro area at 74 years.

