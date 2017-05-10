Steve Job’s Life Story Comes to the Opera Stage

May 10, 2017 9:41 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A giant in the technology world will have his life story turned into an opera.

A techno-infused opera about the life of Steve Jobs will become a reality with the backing of opera companies in San Francisco and Seattle. The Santa Fe Opera in New Mexico is preparing for a July world premier of “The Evolution of Steve Jobs”, led by composer and electronica DJ Mason Bates.

“What fascinates me about the story of Steve Jobs is that the man who miniaturized and simplified our human communication onto these sleek little devices had so many issues with the complications of human life,” he says.

Steve Job’s life story has already been told in books and a feature film since his death from cancer in 2011.

